THE new voters’ roll will provide a conducive playing field for the PF to win the August elections, says Southern Province chairperson Lawrence Evans.

And Evans says the UPND leadership should consider giving up power for ‘new blood’ to lead the opposition claiming that Hakainde Hichilema has led his members into a ditch.

Evans says the UPND is good for Zambia’s democracy as an opposition and not a ruling party.

In an interview, Evans said the UPND was headed for a rude shock.

“I, as Southern Province PF chairperson, want to tell the opposition especially the UPND because they are the ones with high false hopes that come August the PF and President Edgar Lungu shall win the elections,” he said. “What comforts more is the fact that we have a new Voters’ Register with a lot of first time voters. This voters’ roll will provide a conducive playing field for the PF and President Edgar Lungu to win the elections.” Evans said a lot of independent bodies are still predicting victory for the PF.

He said the UPND was full of people who had failed to take their leader into State House.

Without mentioning Hichilema, Evans said the UPND leadership had failed its supporters.

“The UPND members have been led into a ditch by their leader, so my humble appeal is that please in August give way to new blood. Zambia is not short of young people to take over political leadership of some political parties like the UPND,” Evans said.

Asked about the third term of President Lungu, Evans said the Head of State would be on the ballot paper.

“They [opposition] are scared of him, that is why they keep on ranting about the third term issue which does not exist,” Evans said

He said Parliament was exciting and that it required checks and balances from the opposition.

“Our President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has worked so hard to bring development to Zambia. He has delivered on some of his promises and still requires another five years to finalise what he has planned for the people,” said Evans. “Most of his achievements are due to the fact that we have an opposition party in the name of UPND which has been making a lot of noise, but our Head of State has been awake at all times and has proven them wrong. So that is why I say we need them in the opposition not in government.”