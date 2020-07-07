A New York cop knelt on a black man’s neck until he passed out as the victim’s distraught dad begged the officer to stop, fearing his son ‘was going to die just like George Floyd’.

Shocking footage surfaced on social media Monday of an unnamed officer kneeling on the neck of Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud, 31, during an arrest in Schenectady, New York, that morning.

Gaindarpersaud said he lost consciousness and later woke up in hospital, as he warned that ‘five minutes more… I would’ve been gone’.

The shocking encounter comes just weeks after the state and city banned cops using controversial knee-to-neck holds – the same tactic used by a white Minneapolis cop to ‘murder’ black man Floyd when he knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Around 100 protesters gathered outside the Schenectady Police Department Monday evening, demanding the officer in the video is fired from the force.

In the 22-second video shot by Gaindarpersaud’s father Jaindra Gaindarpersaud, the cop is seen pinning the man to the floor using his knee on his neck.

The victim’s father is heard begging him to stop asking: ‘What has he done to you?’

He then cries: ‘You got the foot on his head. You’ve got the foot on his head.’

The cop looks up at him and shouts at him to ‘go back inside now’ and to ‘back up.’

Gaindarpersaud, who said he was charged with resisting arrest, said the violent altercation started when officers confronted him outside his home over reports his neighbor’s tires had been slashed.

He claimed he then turned to walk away from the officer, telling him to provide evidence of his involvement, when the cop threw him to the floor and knelt on his neck.

‘His whole body weight was smashing my head into the concrete,’ Gaindarpersaud told the crowds gathered at Monday evening’s rally.

‘I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t move.’

Gaindarpersaud said he pleaded with him to stop, saying ‘I can’t breathe’ – the same final words uttered by Floyd before he passed out and died in shockingly similar circumstances.

The victim said he lost consciousness after being put in the patrol car and woke up in Ellis Hospital, reported CBS Albany.

‘If he had me five minutes more later… I would’ve been gone,’ he added.

Calls are mounting for the officer to be fired over the incident, with Gaindarpersaud saying he ‘need[s] justice’.

The victim and his distressed father joined protesters in holding a peaceful rally outside the police headquarters, where demonstrators chanted ‘get your knees off our necks.’

Jaindra told crowds how he feared his son was dying as ‘he was not moving anymore’.

‘George Floyd formed in my mind,’ he said.

‘I thought in my mind ‘he’s going to die just like George Floyd’.’ -dailymail