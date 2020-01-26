By Henry Kapata

Hello friends,

Will try again to simply the new tariff as requested for by George, TK, Musongole, C6 residents in Kafue, Mubita, Maimbolwa, Mwansa, Yamiso,Soweto Market Management, Mutenteko, Chawama Market management, Owen, Kaole Market, Northmead Market Management, Chelstone Market,Matero Market Management, and the Mansa Entrepreneur association.

The new tariff has three bands namely R1,R2 and R3.

1. R1 is the consumption of electricity or power from 1 to 100 units at 47 ngwee per unit as the first purchase of the month.

When you finish the 100 units before the month ends, you go to R2.

2. R2 is the consumption of electricity or power from 101 to 300 units at 85 ngwee per unit, when you finish the units before the month ends, you go to R3.

3. R3 is the consumption of electricity or power above 300 units at K1.94ngwee until the month ends as the last purchase of the month.

COMMERCIAL TARIFFS (CAPACITY 15KVA).

1. Consumption of electricity or power from 1 to 200 units is now at k1.07 ngwee per unit.

2. Consumption of electricity or power above 200 units is now k1.85 ngwee per unit.

Fixed charges under commercial tariff have been abolished as well.

SOCIAL SERVICES.

Schools, Hospitals, Orphanages, Churches, Water pumping and Street lighting.

1.You are now paying K1.19 ngwee per unit.

2. Fixed monthly charges are now at K203.73 ngwee.