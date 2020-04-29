Tuesday, 28 April 2020 – The Government has appointed a new board for the Zambia Revenue Authority. This is pursuant to the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act Number 321 of the Laws of Zambia.

Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, MP, has named the appointed individuals as;

1. Mr. BWALYA S.K. CHITI, Chairperson

2. Mr. FREDSON YAMBA, Member [Representative of Ministry of Finance]

3. Mr. ANDREW NKUNIKA, Member [Representative of Ministry of Justice]

4. Dr. DENNY KALYALYA, Member [Representative of Bank of Zambia]

5. Ms. GERTRUDE MUSYANI, Member [Rep. of Law Association of Zambia]

6. Mrs. LYDIA SIBANDA, Member [Representative of ZACCI]

7. Mrs. GRACE BWANALI, Member [General Public]

8. Mr. JAMES KONI, Member [Rep. of Bankers Association of Zambia]

In a congratulatory message to the appointees, Dr. NG’ANDU says the board needs to strengthen the measures taken by Zambia Revenue Authority in domestic resource mobilisation through enhanced usage of electronic platforms and increased compliance surveillance, to curb smuggling and tax related fraud.

The Minister has urged the board to ensure that the guidelines on tax related measures pronounced by the Government on 27 March 2020 and 20 April 2020 to assist companies and businesses during the Covid-19 period are published and communicated to the public, thoroughly.

AND former Ambassador of Zambia to Germany BWALYA CHITI has been elected by the newly appointed Zambia Revenue Authority Board as its Chairperson. Acknowledging the appointment, Mr. Chiti has said he will use his vast experience in team building to guide the board in achieving the vision of the Government and the expectations of the people of Zambia for the country to enhance domestic resource mobilisation through efficient tax administration.

Issued by:

Chileshe Kandeta

Spokesperson

Ministry of Finance

LUSAKA