NEWLY APPOINTED UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON, GILBERT LISWANISO TOURS TOWN

…vows to teach PF a lesson should they misbehave

5th March, 2021

By: Emison Ng’andu

UPND national youth chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso this afternoon after the radio interview with PAN-AFRICAN RADIO took time to tour Lusaka town. Mr Liswaniso walked on foot from Indeco building to the party Secretariat in Rhodes park.

During the tour of town, Liswaniso sympathised with people trading along Cairo road who are on a daily basis harassed by PF thugs. He told them that soon UPND government will put an end to this harassment.

Traders who could not hide their excitement upon seeing the UPND national youth leader promise Mr Liswaniso to teach PF a lesson come August later this year. They said they have been harassed enough and August will present as a gift for them to repay (revenge) what they have received from PF thugs.

“Enough is enough, we have suffered alot at the hands of these PF guys, and August will be a present to us so we revenge by voting them out”, said one of the traders.

UPND national youth leader has since vowed to defend the people and teach PF a lesson should they misbehave.

“Ours is the country first and this is the reason why we are ready to defend the people of this country. Should PF misbehave, we will teach them a lesson. The Zambian people are not fools and they(PF) should not take them for granted”, he said.

The tour of town comes barely a day after Liswaniso was appointed national youth chairperson by the party president, Hakainde Hichilema.

Liswaniso was accompanied by, NMC member Steven Chikota, former national youth IPS Samuel Ngwira and UPND Lusaka District youths.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM155458389_1381273005560757_3919295184391912155_n 157018041_1381273505560707_7108286079906490914_n 157056785_1381272915560766_845235952064233700_n 157126012_1381273668894024_5750323551851768647_n 157139793_1381273055560752_1566854082380536769_n 157219204_1381273272227397_2256262145399252461_n 157323896_1381272842227440_7877153052574174274_n 157335850_1381274028893988_2115956970052752040_n 157405246_1381273812227343_4577226805412678926_n 157425980_1381273382227386_2677994596381996035_n 157443639_1381273328894058_1516729987497396591_n 157718078_1381273985560659_8179268349639209193_n 157720906_1381273875560670_2777774065942096108_n 157852695_1381273622227362_1487450828817129496_n 157997370_1381272955560762_5087485742196508022_n

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here