NEWLY APPOINTED UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON, GILBERT LISWANISO TOURS TOWN

…vows to teach PF a lesson should they misbehave

5th March, 2021

By: Emison Ng’andu

UPND national youth chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso this afternoon after the radio interview with PAN-AFRICAN RADIO took time to tour Lusaka town. Mr Liswaniso walked on foot from Indeco building to the party Secretariat in Rhodes park.

During the tour of town, Liswaniso sympathised with people trading along Cairo road who are on a daily basis harassed by PF thugs. He told them that soon UPND government will put an end to this harassment.

Traders who could not hide their excitement upon seeing the UPND national youth leader promise Mr Liswaniso to teach PF a lesson come August later this year. They said they have been harassed enough and August will present as a gift for them to repay (revenge) what they have received from PF thugs.

“Enough is enough, we have suffered alot at the hands of these PF guys, and August will be a present to us so we revenge by voting them out”, said one of the traders.

UPND national youth leader has since vowed to defend the people and teach PF a lesson should they misbehave.

“Ours is the country first and this is the reason why we are ready to defend the people of this country. Should PF misbehave, we will teach them a lesson. The Zambian people are not fools and they(PF) should not take them for granted”, he said.

The tour of town comes barely a day after Liswaniso was appointed national youth chairperson by the party president, Hakainde Hichilema.

Liswaniso was accompanied by, NMC member Steven Chikota, former national youth IPS Samuel Ngwira and UPND Lusaka District youths.

