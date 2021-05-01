NEWLY CONSTRUCTED UPND COMMAND CENTER STILL SURROUNDED BY POLICE.

The police are still currently guarding the UPND command center in Lusaka with all police armoured vehicles closing the only way to the center.

A drive by check of CIC shows that the police are still on duty to prevent any activities from taking place. This coincides with the same activities happening in the same city where the PF is rewelcoming Dr Chishimba Kambwili who resigned yesterday as NDC president.

Two possible reasons why the police would do that indicates that either they are preventing both PF and UPND cadres from clashing as both biggest political parties have activities at the same time or they are completely preventing UPND from opening the center.

We are likely to get the full statement of the situation when the police updates the nation soon.

CIC PRESS TEAM