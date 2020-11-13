What started off as a beautiful journey of marriage for a New York City couple has ended in tears for their family and friends.

Mohammad Malik and Noor Shah said “I do” in a colourful traditional wedding but their lives were cut short during their honeymoon just four days after exchanging vows and during the most blissful time of their lives.

According to People, the lovebirds, who tied the knot on October 24, tragically got swept away by ocean currents as they were enjoying time out in the sea.

The groom’s father, Maqbool Malik, said the newlyweds were swimming in the deep waters when a rip current pulled them out near Como Parrot Cay.

Maqbool disclosed that the couple were pulled from the water by witnesses who performed CPR but they could not be revived.

“It is a devastating loss. This is a shock beyond belief. It is a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral.”

The 35-year-old groom was a corporate lawyer at Olshan Frome Wolosky in New York City while the 29-year-old bride worked as a surgical resident at NYU Langone Health.

According to reports, the couple hoped to one day open a hospital in Pakistan.