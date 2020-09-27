NEWS DIGGERS OPINION MISCHIEVOUS SAYS HON. MUNDUBILE

Sun. Sept 27.

PRESIDENT LUNGU IS ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2021.

Government Chief Whip Hon. Brian Mundubile has dismissed as mischievous, misleading and misplaced, today’s News diggers Opinion titled : Finally, PF agrees that ConCourt did not declare President Lungu eligible to contest 2021.

Hon. Mundubile stated that what the LAZ President spoke of which he agreed with was that the period between 24th January 2015 and 26th Sept 2016 did not constitute a term meaning that the President had only served 1 term and therefore eligible to stand in 2021.

He said the people that had petitioned over the eligibility matter, wanting to know whether President Lungu had served more than one term had gotten a ruling from the court over what constitutes a term of office, which dealt with the matter decisively, stating that the President was indeed eligible to stand in 2021 because he had served only one term.

He stated that the LAZ President was correct when he said there were other eligibility criteria which were not brought before the court. But that so far as the court was concerned, with the eligibility criteria of term of office which had been presented by the petitioners, President Lungu had only served one term and thus eligible to stand for another term in 2021.

He has since urged the News diggers to be factual in their reporting.