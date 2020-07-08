Patrick Mahomes is reportedly set to become the highest-paid athlete in the world. The quarterback’s new 10-year-contract with Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs is said to be worth up to £402.9m ($503 million).

NFL star Mahomes put pen to paper on the biggest contract in the history of North American team sports, signing a deal reportedly worth up to $503 million, with the agreement set to keep him at the Kansas City Chiefs until 2031.

He will pocket £40.3m-a-year at Kansas from his new contract, which is significantly more than Messi and Ronaldo, who earn £26m and £28m at Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

The new deal for the Super Bowl MVP is twice as long as contracts signed by other superstar quarterbacks, with only Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr having deals that go as long as five years.

In a statement, Chiefs Chairman and Chief Executive Clark Hunt acknowledged Mahomes’ talent and personality as the twin motivations behind the record breaking contract extension.

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

In a video posted on twitter Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victory in Miami in February, ending the team’s 50-year title drought, said he was “here to stay”.

“Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve been with me since the beginning. From rookie year to becoming a starter.

“You helped us overcome adversity. To become Super Bowl champs. And we’re staying together … for a long time. We’re chasing a dynasty,” Mahomes wrote.

Steinberg Sports, the agency representing him, also tweeted some details of the deal while congratulating him.

“Congrats to @PatrickMahomes on agreeing to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 Million.

“He gets $477m (£382m) in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause. First half billion dollar player in sports history. History made.”

Who is Patrick Mahomes?

The 24-year-old was the youngest player to be named Super Bowl most valuable player (MVP) when he led the Chiefs to their first NFL championship in 50 years in February.

Why the big pay cheque?

Mahomes originally entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick for the Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL. But the 24-year-old has since started 31 games in three NFL seasons with the franchise.

It that time, he’s thrown 9,412 yards – with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in the regular season. Mahomes’ deal surpasses baseball’s Mike Trout as the largest one in sport.

Los Angeles Angels player, Trout signed a 12-year-contract said to be worth up to £339.3 million ($426.5 million) in March 2019.