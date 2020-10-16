NGAMBELA MUKELA MANYANDO FACES REVOLT FROM BRE INDUNAS

– As Indunas want reforms at BRE

By Kangwanda Mucembele

The prime-minister of Barotseland, Ngambela, sope, Minyoi RT Mukela Manyando is facing rebellion from the entire BRE Kuta.

According to the sources within the Kuta, they have disclosed that Ngambela mukela manyando has completely failed to man up and show leadership in Barotseland.

A group of Indunas has since called for his dismissal or his resignation from the Kuta with immediate effect.

Indunas have disclosed that, Mukela has failed to advise his majesty the Litunga Lubosi imwiko II on many serious issues. The issues of protecting the land, Chiefs , projects, BA1964 and the unity in the kingdom. Further more Indunas have said mukela is too weak to lead the highest authority in the land, because he lacks courage and determination. Mukela manyando is so afraid of his majesty and he can not advice or tell him the truth, what he does it’s only yes sir yes sir, disclosed Indunas.

However, Ngambela mukela manyando is reported to have travelled outside Barotseland. Mukela has also been accused of serving Zambian government’s interest at the Kuta instead of the people of Barotseland.

If you happens to compare between Mukela and immediately former Ngambela nyambe mwenda you will find that there is a big difference. Mwenda was a man who has Barotseland’s interests first , he was so proud and he maintain the status quo and defended the kingdom well despite his crookness. Mwenda used to tell the Litunga the truth and before anything he could convey a meeting of Indunas and deliberate hot issues and then take them to the Litunga. The reason you used to see that there was pressure from Zambian government.

Since his departure the issue of Barotseland agreement of 1964 talks and negotiations left with him because mukela is a coward who is scared to even command the permanent secretary to the Kuta. We don’t have leadership at the Kuta currently.

Once they give him a brown envelope from usually government visitors he forgets about the Kuta’s role.

For the past few months, some of the BRE Indunas have not had access to met his majesty the Litunga.

Sources further said, it’s disheartening to see that some districts Kutas have empowered themselves and Indunas are getting monthly salaries and yet here at the headquarters “Namuso” there is completely nothing like that. Indunas do not get paid only once in a while and it’s pecks. Imagine the Kuta has no any project that is bringing revenue. And right now we hearing that all these mambeti are planning to resign and look for new life since they are not looked well by the Kuta despite so many monies that are coming from many different venture that the Litunga is pocketing with few individuals.

Indunas from Mwandi Kuta of his Royal Highness senior chief Inyambo Yeta who is in charge of Mwandi, Sesheke and Mulobezi are empowered, have projects that are bring in enough revenue and everyone is on s monthly salary including watchmen. Another is Kaanja Kuta of senior chief Lukama who come on the throne just two years ago he has reformed and put every Induna on salaries, he is currently bringing new projects for the Kuta to empower the people. Chief Lukama Mukiti sekeli is in charge of Sioma and shangombo districts. Even in libonda Kuta , the African parks are paying the Indunas and mambeti very well.

Indunas have revealed that, the trend of allowing only one person and few of his subordinates to be benefiting should come to an end and let everyone have a share.

Indunas further discloses the deals that the Litunga has blocked such as councils and zambeef taxes that he chews alone. Liuwa national park, markets , Zambian pipe money , etc

Ngambela mukela manyando was the first Ngambela for Litunga lubosi imwiko II since 2000 until 11th October 2006 when he was forced to resign by the BRE Kuta over land scandal. He was brought back at the Kuta again as Ngambela on the 17th January 2019.