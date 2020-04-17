By Logic Lukwanda

Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande is confident that an open letter written by him and other former finance ministers to President Edgar Lungu and Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu will be positively considered.

Former Finance Ministers, Ng’andu Magande, Situmbeko Musokotwane, Felix Mutati as well as Former Commerce Minister Dipak Patel and Former Bank Of Zambia Governor Caleb Fundanga have written to President Lungu on what steps should be made to resuscitate Zambia’s economy.

Among the suggestions made are for government to immediately take practical steps that will ensure the long awaited international monetary fund bailout package is secured this year, stop all unnecessary projects, stop borrowing, adhere to the dictates of the rule of law and cut excessive expenditure among other measures to avoid collapse of the economy.

And Mr Magande feels these suggestions should be followed as they are very important to mend Zambia’s falling economy.

Mr Magande told Phoenix News that it is however entirely up to government to take on board what has been suggested by the former finance ministers and other stakeholders in the open letter to the president.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Chamber Of Commerce and Industry –ZACCI- is hopeful the Zambian economy will get back on track despite the current challenges it is engulfed in.

ZACCI President Chabuka Kawesha says this however will only be possible if tangible during and post covid 19 outbreak recovery measures are put in place.

Dr Kawesha told Phoenix News that there is need for both fiscal and non-fiscal proper measures for Zambia to be rescued from the current economic woes.

PHOENIX FM NEWS