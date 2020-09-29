NGOCC condemns Daev’s abusers,

THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is appalled by the behavior of the women captured in a video physically abusing late musician David Phiri aka Daev.

Yesterday, social media users woke up to videos of two excited women flogging a helpless Daev who had died along with four others in a road accident on Sunday afternoon.

It is not clear when the video was taken but it only seemed to add salt to the wound inflicted by the musician’s death.

Many reacted angrily condemning the two women and called their arrest.

NGOCC has added it’s voice to the many expressing dismay at the abuse.

In a statement this morning, NGOCC excutive director Chilufya Siwale said the organization had been alerted to a video.

“As an organisation we are appalled by the behavior of the women in the video,” Siwale stated.

“As we have stated before NGOCC condemns in the strongest terms any form of violence regardless of the perpetrator, whether male or female. We therefore condemn in the strongest terms the behavior of the two women. It is our hope that the law enforcement agencies will take keen interest in the matter,” he added.

Siwale women, men, girls and boys to desist from any form of violence as it was retrogressive.

Comedian Thomas Sipalo and lawyer Simon Mwila have reported the matter to the police and revealed some lawyers have volunteered to take up the case for free.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Police had seen the video and were interested in the matter.

©Kalemba