By Misapa A King

The debate was hot and left ngulube pounded extensively by the learned gurus of law ,as the people on the other hand continued to crack the boat that carried evil bill called bill 10.

Women waved unwavering wave courage of through out as they launched powerful streams of questions .while Jack mwimbu present the message of hope and help, as state counsel lawyer John Sangwa gave the unifying and directional message anchored on constitutional making, amend processes history and a way forward amidst of the wave of dilemma marshalled by PF and its coworkers. Our irony lady Linda kasonde assured the nation the continued legal battle till people power wins ,as pf ‘s Sebastian kopulande kept fishing in empty fish pond in quest to defend evil bill 10. But got exhausted in all submission without bringing in any convincing point to the listeners across the country.

It was interesting and worth noting how PF lies got short legged and decapitated in twinkling of eye in the debate motion.

Pf tasted people’s anger and if their not careful bill 10 has got potential to divide the nation ,if pf continue pushing arrogance as opposed to consensus. I saw tempers high from determined audience .That was the mood worth noting by the proponents of bill 10 and the PF leadership.

People power!