NICKSON CHILANGWA IS THE NEW PF DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL

LUSAKA, Tuesday, September 7, 2021

AS PART OF THE Ongoing rebranding process, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has appointed its Kawambwa Member of Parliament Hon Nickson Chilangwa as Deputy Secretary General.

In a letter dated 6th September, 2021, and made available to Smart Eagles, PF outgoing president Edgar Lungu has directed Hon Chilangwa to work extra hard, rebrand, restructure and rebuild the former ruling party in order to ensure that “it withstands the challenges that lie ahead.”

“I am pleased to inform you that, in accordance with the provision of our party Constitution, I hearby appoint you as Deputy Secretary General of our party with immediate effect,” president Lungu states.

Attached is the letter of appointment.

