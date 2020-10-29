Crime | Scene: How Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station In Avondale Reported The Case Of Dr. Tasila Mercy Tembo-Pitters.

Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe (S.M.K) received a case of ABDUCTION in which F/Carol Phiri aged 47 of Hse No. 16 Avondale reported to the Police on 24/10/20 at around 16:00hrs the case of abduction in which her friend and sister Dr. Tasila Tembo of Plot 1732 Meanwood, Ibex aged 47 who works for an NGO EQUIP (Z) in Kasama is alleged to have been abducted by the bo friend Lt. Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of the same address.

The two have been cohabiting for 3 years now and about 2 weeks ago Dr. Tembo phoned the boyfriend that she was ending the relationship but this didn’t go well with the gentleman who later travelled to Kasama on 16.10.20 to try and reconcile with the lady and they travelled back to Lusaka on 19.10.20 where the lady was to inform her relatives about the decission to end the relationship. However, on 23.10.20 at around 21hrs, Lt. Mwaba who had gone out arrived home and at 00:00hrs, on 24.10.20 he lied to the girlfriend that he wanted to go and pick up his car which was left at Total service station on Ibex main street and asked the lady to escort him using her m/v, an Isuzu KB250 double cab reg BAG 1966 grey in colour.

Due to the rift that was there between the two, the lady asked her young brother M/Lonjezo Tembo aged 30 to accompany them. When they reached Total service station, Lt. Mwaba asked the brother in-law to go and buy some beers and bread from the shop but when he came back he found that they had left and immediately their phones were switched off and have been off since then.

M/Lonjezo Tembo the young brother to Dr. Tembo informed the relatives of what had happened and they later reported the matter to the Police at S.M.K. Officers were quickly tasked to go to Arrackan barracks where Major Kainda confirmed that Lt. Nigel Mwaba is his surbodinate and he works as a legal officer.

From the foregoing we now suspect that the suspect Lt. Mwaba could have abducted Dr. Tembo and the fear is that he might murder her and commit suicide. Preliminary investigations conducted so far reveal that the gentleman is notoriously violent as his first marriage ended in the same way where he beat up his wife badly and locked her in the house and she was only discovered by the neighbours who took her to the hospital.

Further investigations conducted at airtel reveal through the print out that he has been to Mazabuka and Nampundwe. Investigations have also been conducted at Action Auto where the m/v was purchased from since it has a mobile tracker to find out where the vehicle could be and we have been told that the tracker was installed by another company but that they will find the name of the company and inform us later.

Furthermore, RDA has been written to, to search their Toll Gates to show where he might have headed. Furthermore, a message of wanted m/v has been sent to all stations to impound the said vehicle and the occupant.

©Eagle One Zambia