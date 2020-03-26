Nigeria reported five new confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said later on Wednesday.

The NCDC said that two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while Lagos State had two cases and Rivers State had one case.

“Three are returning travelers into Nigeria and two are close contacts of a confirmed case,” the NCDC said on its official Twitter account.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NCDC confirmed two positive cases, one each in Lagos and Osun States. The two were returning travelers to the country in the last seven days.

The latest numbers, as of March 25, means that Nigeria has reported 51 confirmed cases of the deadly virus with two people recovering from it. Only one person, a 67-year-old man who underlying conditions and had returned from the UK for treatment, has died from the virus so far.

Lagos State accounts for more than half of Nigeria’s total confirmed cases with 32 followed by the FCT with 10 and Ogun State with three. Six other states have one case each.