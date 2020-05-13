The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) early on Wednesday announced the confirmation of 146 new COVID-19 cases bringing the West African nation’s total to 4,787.

A total of 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported at least one confirmed case.

“On the 12th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,” the NCDC said on its website.

Out of the new cases, the highest number of cases (57) was reported in Lagos State followed by Kano State with 27 and Kwara State with 10. These three states accounted for 77 percent of the new cases reported.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours,” the NCDC added.

Overall, Lagos State (1,990) remains the worst affected with 42 percent of the country’s total cases followed by Kano (693) with 15 percent and the FCT (360) with 7.5 percent.

34 of Nigeria’s 36 states have so far confirmed at least one positive case of the coronavirus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has also registered 959 recoveries and 158 deaths from the deadly virus.