Air Force fighter jet mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers, while on their way to attack Boko Haram terrorists.

According to reports, the air strike, according to a soldier, was carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet which mistook the gun truck carrying the troops for terrorists.

A source told Reporters that a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army sent to the community was mistakenly bombed by an Air Force fighter jet.

“The Boko Haram terrorists disguised in military uniform and gained access to the camp. They came in different groups and could not be counted. The Nigerian Army were pinned down, they requested for reinforcement, the reinforcement got on their way only to get smoked by the Nigerian Airforce.

“The (reinforcement team) was coming from Ngandu and were killed by an airstrike. The Air Force mistook them for Boko Haram as both were cladded in similar military uniform and operational vehicles,” a source said.

Narrating how the fighter jet killed own forces, a soldier who made a 14-second video said they were shelled in error.

In the now viral video, the soldier, who spoke pidgin English, said one of the army’s gun trucks coming to Mainok for reinforcement has been shelled by the NAF.

He explained he was calling the gun truck to come and carry him and a colleague standing on the express but the gun truck was going into the bush, alleging the smoke that was captured in the video was that of the bombarded gun truck and the soldiers in it were dead.