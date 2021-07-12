A Nigerian lady has cried out for help after everything in her shop was looted by protesting South Africans over the weekend.

Recall that the protest for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison has been ongoing for days, and has since degenerated into violence.

Disturbances worsened as Zuma challenged his 15-month prison term in the country’s top court after weekend unrest by pro-Zuma protesters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng, where the country’s largest city Johannesburg is located.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced late last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

The Nigerian lady who was one of the victims of the looting which took place last weekend, disclosed that all her skin care products and clothes in the shop were stolen asides a sofa.

Wondering what she did wrong, the Nigerian lady disclosed that the incident pushed her out by 4am with her little kids as she has no nanny.

She wrote;