NIGERIAN PLAYER VOWS TO REPORT MUFULIRA WANDERERS TO FIFA

NIGERIAN football player Yusuf Balogun says he has been to many countries in Africa but regrets having joined ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers of Zambia.

Balogun spent almost three months in detention at Mufulira prison after he was declared a prohibited immigrant by immigration authorities.

This followed the termination of his contract by Mufulira Wanderers and the club’s subsequent failure to buy him an air ticket to return to his home country.

Balogun finally left Zambia after the club bowed to pressure and bought him a ticket on December 27, 2020.

In an interview from Lagos on Wednesday, Balogun vowed to report Wanderers to FIFA for failure to pay him his dues after termination of his contract.

He described his ordeal as the worst experience he has ever had in his life.

“It was the worst experience I have faced in my life. I have been to many countries but I regret coming to Mufulira Wanderers. But I just thank God for my life,” he said.

Asked what his next move would be or if he would quit football, Balogun said: “I am reporting them to FIFA for not paying my money. I signed a contract from 3rd May 2019 till June 2020 but they only paid for two months.”

Further asked how he learnt that he was leaving prison and which official from Wanderers delivered the ticket to him, Balogun explained that immigration officials who took the ticket to the prison told him it came from his agent.

“I don’t know, immigration just came to pick me up. They said my agent sent the ticket but then my agent said Mufulira Wanderers bought the ticket,” he said.

Balogun added that he would train hard as he looked for a new club.

Wanderers president Sam Kalunga was not reachable by press time and could not respond to a text message sent to his phone number.

THE MAST NEWSPAPER