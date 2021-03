Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has won ‘Best Music Video’ for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award.

Wizkid bagged his first ever award together with Beyonce who featured other artists like Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy in BROWN SKIN GIRL.

Learn more about @Beyonce, #blueivy & @wizkidayo big win at the 2021 #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony https://t.co/xntKfWu8e8

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021