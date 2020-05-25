BAUCHI STATE-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian teenage wife this week killed her husband over sex confessing that she didn’t know sex is marital obligation.

The suspect, Salman Hassan an 18-year-old wife hails from Itas Gadau in Bauchi state.

She narrated how she stabbed her husband, Mohammed Mustapha to death over sex, 11 days after their wedding.

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, during her parade alongside other suspects, Salma said she stabbed her husband in the chest because he insisted on sleeping with her. Though we are married with love to each other, after 11 days of our marriage, he came to sleep with me but I refused, he hit me and I took a knife and stabbed him she said. I never meant to kill but only want to threaten him.

The arrest carried out by the Itas-Gadau police Division was lead by the report of Hauna Musa.

Maku said Mustapha sustained serious injury and was rushed to the General Hospital, Itas-Gadau, for treatment, where he was confirmed dead.

The suspect was arrested and she confessed to the crime. Exhibit recovered from the suspect was a knife, the CP added.