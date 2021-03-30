NIGERIANS CONDEMN CELEBRITY STYLIST TOYIN LAWANI OVER HIGH SLIT NUN OUTFIT
Celebrity Stylist & CEO Tiannah’s Place Empire, Toyin Lawani has come under attack from social media users over a racy Nun outfit she wore to Toyin Abraham‘s movie premiere.

The premiere of the movie titled The Prophetess held on Sunday. The theme of the premiere which was clearly church inspired outfit saw entertainers showing off their religious side. But Lawani‘s outfit was dramatic as she slitted her Nun outfit up to her privates.

Reactions came in thick and fast, with several people knocking the stylist for disrespecting the Christian religion while some stated that she couldn’t have made the same fashion statement using the Hijab.

A defiant Lawani fired back at critics; saying in one of her responses: “This is my page and I will continue to post what I want and love.”
(Source:eelive.ng)

