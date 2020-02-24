Nigerians have expressed their displeasure at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as boxer, Anthony Joshua, was given preferential treatment after he applied for his National Identity Card.

A cross-section of Nigerians took to social media and accused the government institution responsible of taking bribe after it posted photos of the British-Nigerian boxer registering for the Nigerian national identity card.

“Anthony Joshua enrolls for National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip,” NIMC tweeted late Tuesday.

The commission posted photos of the world heavyweight champion during registration. It also issued Joshua with the slip immediately after registration.

The registration exercise which began in Feb. 2003 has been saddled with manual, administrative and technical issues.

Since its introduction, The Guardian reports that the seamless registration and issuance process for Joshua is not the same experience for millions of Nigerians.

Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip. pic.twitter.com/GS1osa6Rea — NIMC (@nimc_ng) February 18, 2020

Despite the shortcomings, the Nigerian government has made the National Identity Number in the national ID card, a requirement for all financial dealings in the country.

According to The Guardian, Nigerians at different times have lamented the difficulties in the registration process. In many parts of the country, especially Lagos, citizens arrive at registration points as early as 4:00 am. They are sometimes asked to leave without completing the registration by NIMC officials to return another day.

Born in Watford, Hertfordshire, Anthony Joshua, is known for his loyalty, humility, and love for his home country. He has deep Nigerian roots through his Nigerian-Irish father, Robert Joshua, and mother, Yetunde Odusanya who are both from Sagamu, Ogun state.

Early this year, Joshua, who is proud of his Nigerian origin, was spotted in a trending video prostrating fully for the Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari to show his respect. His actions attracted accolades from the president’s aides and family members and also generated reactions from social media users.

That was the first time Buhari met Joshua since he regained his IBF, WBA, and WBO title belt from Andy Ruiz in December.

The British boxer also spoke about his pride in the nation during the meeting with Buhari.

See reactions below:

I have not even collected my National ID which I did in 2014 and your office sends me a message that my National ID had expired. pic.twitter.com/rJXT7yf6Cb — QueenRudy (@gee_oshio) February 19, 2020

I’ve enrolled for this national ID card since 2014, and I’m yet to be issued a permanent ID card. All I’ve to show for it is the slip.

But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me.

Nigeria is for the highest bidder. https://t.co/a3Sgfg2Wps — Olamide Obe (@olajideobe) February 18, 2020

Useless people… yen yen yen.. an average man will go there and he be rubbished by their illmannered staffs.. awon ode — ICUMIN2MINUTES🔴💯 (@austinesmith28) February 18, 2020

I’d always say this. Data capturing by Nimc is a waste of time. We have data with BVN and Network telecommunications providers. Integrate with them. Simple. You’ll most likely get more data — Mr Olowolaiyemo Jnr ⛽️ (@iam_mohh) February 18, 2020

Did he pay #500?

Did he queue?

Did you give him keg to go buy fuel?

Did he also have to come back after 1week?

Did you relate with him with your saucy attitude?

You ,all of you are sick … — The Essentials (@ThEssentials_) February 19, 2020

Lmao this country ehn 😄🤣 no connection, no way! — ayo filade (@ayodraws) February 19, 2020

NIMC dey find clout 🤨🙄

Y’all just exposed how currupt and insensitive you are to Nigerians , Regular people don’t mater as usual . Just like every other Parastatal , You rate Class/Status over the rest Citizens.

Set awon 100Clowns 🤡🤡🤡 — prolifixz (@dpekunater) February 19, 2020