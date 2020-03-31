Nigeria’s center for disease control on Monday night reported 20 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of infections to 131.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a statement that 13 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic were recorded in the commercial hub, Lagos, four in capital Abuja, two in northern Kaduna and one in southwest Oyo State.

Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with 81 cases.

The cases reported were from travelers who have just returned to the country. Other cases were from people who have come in contact with infected people.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said it has expanded its testing capacity for COVID-19 and now has six Molecular Functional laboratories in the country with the capacity to test for COVID19.

The agency said it would scale up the number of laboratories to 13 in the next three weeks.

The laboratories, the center said, would assist other response activities, thereby reducing the number of deaths.