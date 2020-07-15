Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile is dead, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed she died at the age of 23.

Tolulope Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna.

Her death came barely a year after she was winged as a combat helicopter pilot in the Air Force following the completion of her course in South Africa.

The sad news of her death was confirmed in a statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

