Night Voter Registration Violence Rocks Kamwala Ward 5 as 2 Escape, 1 Injured!

ECZ FOOLS ARE TO BLAME – SIMATAA

—————————————————————

By CIC Reporter | 16 Nov 2020 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

UPND Firebrand Kamwala Ward 5 aspiring councillor Mainda Simataa has blamed ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano for the injury caused to UPND Titanic branch chairperson Richard Mwikisa of Kamwala South, Lusaka.

Records and x-rays availed to CIC at UTH indicate that Mwikisa 30, is currently admitted at UTH nursing an ‘open tibia/fibula’ – broken leg, after he was attacked by PF cadres who trailed him from Saint Lawrence Catholic registration center last night with his 2 brothers who managed to get away.

Mwikisa was unfortunate to fall into a drainage while trying to run from the cadres reportedly coming from intercity and patrolling alll registration centres in Lusaka. The PF cadres pounced on him in the drainage and got away with his money and phone before leaving him for dead.

And Simataa, who is also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary was at the time of the incident coming from coordinating the End of Year UPND Mobilization rally held at Chilenje South Secondary School grounds in Kabwata, when he was informed of the incidence around 20:00 hrs by the victims brother, Nana.

“We wrote to them, we told them (ECZ) that extension of hours/night registration is a recipe for disaster, it’s madness, but the fools are too stubborn to listen because they have an agenda, and now we have this. What next, are the fools waiting for women to be gang-raped by the same horny PF thugs over a voters card before Nshindano can wake up and do the right thing?” asked a visibly annoyed Simataa.

Mwikisa is due for a second operation today, after student nurses assigned by a doctor Muyabe messed up the first time.