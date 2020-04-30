Zambia has recorded 9 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours increasing the cumulative figure of confirmed cases to 106.

Health Minister Dr.Chitalu Chilufya has announced that 3 truck drivers and an Asian national have tested positive.

He said other cases are contacts of confirmed cases from Chawama, Chipata and Kanyama compounds .

He has however announced that a 10 year old child who was in isolation after testing positive has been discharged after recovering and testing negative twice .

As it stands Zambia has 106 COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries 3 deaths and 48 active cases .