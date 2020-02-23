By Tiza Mukuka Youth Advocate

We are demanding for an apology from NIPA students Union within 7 days for a disrespectful behavior by students when Lusaka provinve minister honorable LUSAMBO addressed students on serious ongoing matters.

It is disappointing for NIPA students who are perceived to be intellectuals to behave like cadres.

When you disrespect a minister, it means you’re also disrespecting the President and above all, the citizens.

The student Union must offer an apology to Government and also directly to the office of the Lusaka provincial administration on demand.

It is for this reason why senior citizens still don’t see youths as kind of citizens who are ready to take up leadership.

Government is concerned about the safety of the citizens over the killings going on.

Those who are trying to discredit the government or wings of it , are you more capable than the entire police force? How far does your freedom of speech go to the extent of potentially calling a mock of the head of state and the institutions of power that be.

Zambia police has already indicated that so far sixteen persons of interest are in custody.

I also furthur appeal to all Zambians to refrain from mob justice. Take the suspects to the Police and allow the Police to do their job.

The international Community knows Zambia for ultimate peace and so, we must protect our reputation.