NJASE GIRLS SECONDARY SCHOOL GRABS FIRST POSITION IN THE COUNTRY AT GRADE 12 LEVEL, BEATING DK, HILCREST AND NDOLA TECH FOR THE FIRST TIME

Zambia’s three famous National Schools have for the first time been beaten by a Girls Mission School at Grade 12 level. According to the latest released analysis for the 2020 Grade 12 results, Njase Girls a UCZ mission school in Choma has topped the list in the country beating David Kaunda, Hilcrest and Ndola Girls National Technical Schools.

According to the analysis by ECZ, Njase has produced more pupils with first distinctions in 6 subjects including Maths and Sciences as compared to the three famous national schools in the country. Ndola Girls Tech came second, then DK followed by Hilcrest in the 4th position country wide.

Experts who are still scratching their heads in disbelief, say an investigation has been launched to determine how a mission school which even admits pupils at Grade 10 level who get below 400 in Grade 9 could beat National Schools whose Grade 10 entry cut off point is always above 480.

-Zambian Accurate Information