Nkana player dies in car accident

Nkana player Crispin Mulenga has died in horrific car crash in Ndeke village in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

Mulenga came on as a second half substitute in Nkana’s 2-0 win over Indeni in the Sameul Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield Saturday.

He also turned out for Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers.

By Musonda Chibulu