Loyal Nkana supporter dies

JACKSON Mbale, a long-standing fan known for his cross dressing in support of the legendary Wusakili football side Nkana Football Club has died aged 66.

Fellow die hard supporter who is also Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta has confirmed Mbale’s death.

In an interview with Kalemba over year ago, Mbale intimated that he had been a faithful aficionado of Nkana Football Club from January 8, 1955 – the day he was born.

He was Nkana Midlands Supporters Association chairperson and was even grooming young supporters to take over from him when he no longer has the strength to cheer the team.

According to Mbale, his affection for Nkana was passed on to him by his parents.

Mbale’s parents worked for Rhokana Mine – the sponsors of the team – they stayed in Kitwe’s Wusakile Township, the home of the team and supported Nkana. All this was passed onto him.

As he grew up in Wusakili, so did Mbale’s attachment to the team.

