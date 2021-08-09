The ruling Patriotic Front Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has disclosed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has brought in mercenaries to destabilize peace in the country.
Speaking when she met Governance interest groups in Kafue today, Professor Luo said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema does not love the people of Zambia and is bent on shedding innocent blood.
She said the mercenaries hired by Mr. Hichilema do not value life and will stop at nothing but kill innocent people who are sympathetic to the PF.
“Some leaders don’t love you and they don’t care who dies. Two young boys were killed in cold blood in Kanyama and to some opposition leader it was normal. President Lungu has the heart for the country, he has worn big shoes of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who was a peace-loving leader,” Professor Luo said.
“Hakainde Hichilema is driven by envy and hatred for President Lungu and his preoccupation is go to State House by any means. I urge those still supporting UPND to vote for PF.
And Professor Luo said Zambians have an opportunity of voting for a party that has brought development in the country.
“Two days to vote for a party that has brought development. The youth should do the right thing,” Professor Luo said.
“The UPND dont understand economics, they say, they will not eat roads but good roads enable economic activities,” she said.
Meanwhile, Professor Luo urged the people of Kafue to vote for all PF adopted candidates saying the previous crop of UPND representatives were total failures.
“The Kafue former MP is a total failure she never built anything even when she was receiving K1.6 million CDF,” Professor Luo said.
Bushe ishi mbushi, shimwenemo fye HH out of 16 candidates? What does this tell you? Imbushi shilelusa, in fact shalilusa kale.
These crooks surprise me they can open there mouth hoping everybody can believe them. If you can stop HH from flying within the country and are able to put soldiers on the streets to control 18 million Zambians, how can you then fail to stop few mercenaries coming into our country arrest them immediately together with HH?
1) It’s either you’re lying.
Or
2) You’re government under Lungu is too weak, disorganised to an extent that HH is too powerful to fly in these mercenaries without you being able to stop him.
What a useless woman you’re Dr. Luo. This is an insult to the Zambian people.
Summary of President Lungu’s record of failure. He is a real mercenary.
– Fire tenders.
– Tall gate scandal.
– 48 houses.
– load shedding
– Gassing.
– Corrupt Ministers.
– Mukula Tree.
– Expired drug and condoms.
-2016 Election rigging.
-Interference with court process.
– PF cadre violence.
– Condoning the violence.
– Killing of innocent citizen.
– Not firing the S.G
– Appointment of 2 losing parliamentary candidates as minister Luo & Magarete 2016.
– Soweto Market burning.
-Tribal Cabinet.
-Rwanda rebel funding
-Condoning Presidential advicer’s behaviour KZ
-Presidential jet.
-Ritual killings & Ruth Mbangu’s scandal cover up.
– Mukobeko Prison death cover up.
– Association with Findlay.
– Gold scandal.
– Money printing at BOZ.
-Reckless Chinese borrowing.
– HH Treason charge.
-Detention of political opponents.
– The Hatembo family & HH’s family saga.
– Detention chiefs wife and victimisation of chiefs
-Financial Intelligence report.
– Media houses closures and threats.
-Retirees treatment
-Pension house purchase scandal.
– COVID-19 funds scandal.
– Load shedding
– undemocratic PF convention.
-ilegal filling of nomination.
– Unfair registration of Voters process.
-Suspension of students meal allowance.
– High cost of living & essential commodities.
– High exchange rate.
– Building in gazettes forest no. 27
– non payment of mine workers redundancy.
– Sale of key assets Zesco, Mines
-Dubious Road contracts.
-Appointments of unqualified con. court judges
-Default on loan repayments.
– Ilegal third term bid.
– Threats of arrest to key -workers Residential doctors.
– blocking HH. and political opponents from freely campaigning.
IT’S A MESS
Madam, do you mean the mercenaries you engaged to kill Nsama Nsama? You have no sense of shame madam, to accuse an innocent person when, in fact, you are the gassers and murders.
What a big liar you are madam so you failed to convince people to vote for you so had to lie ati mercenary? Have seen them? Arrest them weh. Your chi regime killed so many people and burnt markets our friends lost out on business and livelihood then you go and lie to the people. You have no shame, no message and you are going this week . You clone the mast newspaper and sold it in ndola to hoodwink people, you are the ones with mercenaries. Liar with no shame and morally bankrupt. We can’t have leaders like you.
Luo. Shouldn’t even open her dirty mouth. She is a failure in all in all ministerial positions.
Just shut up