By Friday Kashiwa

All it takes is at least some seblance of personal and professional principles for someone not to allow himself or herself to be paraded and used, for political expediency, to divide and destroy our country, Zambia and contaminate it with a very strange tribal virus that we have never ever experienced, at least before PF came into Government.

But maybe that will be too much to ask from our Honorable Professor Nkandu Luo, MP for Munali and PF Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, as exhibited by her unprincipled, unprofessional, unwarranted and uncultured tribal remarks she made against our own beloved brothers and sisters, theTongas.

Nkandu Luo and I are members of the Chibesakunda Royal family and traditionally, as Princess Mumbi recently stated, we have no tribal inclinations apart from geographical boundaries. The good people of Chief Monze are as good as the good people of Chief Chibesakunda.

The good Kaonde people are as good as the good Bisas that we are, no wonder our late sister Mama Chibesa Ngona Chibesakunda was happily married to Timothy Kankasa from North Western Province and ended up assuming a renowned name of Mama Chibesa Kankasa. Until her death, Mama Kankasa embraced, preached and promoted the One Zambia, One Nation slogan.

So to hear those tribal diatribe and tantrums coming from Nkandu Luo is not only shocking but a shame to the ministry she presided over for so many years – The Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional affairs whose mandate is to promote and foster traditional and customs unity and values.

But did she manage to uphold those values while at that ministry? Ask Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

Just a simple retrospective background check shows how Nkandu Luo, then as Minister of Chiefs Affairs publicly defamed, humiliated, tormented and mentally tortured Chanda Sosala, His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, to the extent of degazetting him on 8th May, 2013.

Reasons: unknown, perhaps personal and political glory.

Are these traditional values?

Nkandu Luo’s own young brother Bob Bwembya Luo is currently masquerading as Chief Chibesakunda having been irregularly installed without following the Bisas succession traditions and norms.

And Nkandu Luo, as Minister of Chiefs Affairs saw nothing wrong with this illegality..

Very far from traditional values.

So as a member of the Chibesakunda royal establishment and the Bisas in general we wish to distance ourselves from and condemn in strongest terms Hon Nkandu Luo’s tribal attacks towards the Tongas. That is her personal and probably her PF party’s agenda.

As Bisas, we work and coexist with other tribes both traditionally, socially and economically, and this trend will continue with or without Nkandu Luo.

Friday Kashiwa.

Great grandson to Sambamusweshi: Chief Chibesakunda 2