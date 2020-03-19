NAKED WIFE PRESSES WRONG BUTTON
A WIFE of a soldier in Ndola has been arrested for posting on a WhatsApp group a video in which she was fondling her private parts.
But Mubanga Changa, 39, has said the video was accidently sent to the WhatsApp group as it was meant for her husband, who is on a peacekeeping mission.
(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)
Please release this innocent lady who posted it by accident. If you arrest her the you are unfair. Why did you not arrest the PF parliamentarian who was found watching ponographics redhanded?