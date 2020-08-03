Tasila Lungu has declined to open Makeni fly over bridge with her father telling minister Charles Banda, I am suspended remember.
NKOLOMA ward 1 councilor Tasila Lungu has turned down an invitation by local government minister Charles Banda to officiate at the official opening of the MAKENI fly over bridge by republican president.
Hon Banda who is local government minister invited Tasila Lungu to officiate at the event as area councilor but Ms Lungu turned down the invitation stating that “she is a suspended official” and to serve the Embarrassment, Hon Banda has opted to invite a councilor Sikombe from MAKENI to sit in for Tasila Lungu.
The bridge which has been fully completed after over a year of construction will be official opened by republican President Edgar Lungu tomorrow 3rd August 2020.
BANDA SUSPENDS COUNCILLORS AND AGAIN INVITES THEM TO OFFICIATE AT NATIONAL FUNCTIONS, I THINK PF MINISTERS NEED TO BE REMINDED THAT WEED IS ONLY ALLOWED FOR MEDICINAL PURPOSES, PLEASE SEER1, REMOVE THE SAW DUST YOU PUT IN THEIR HEADS FOR THEY ARE ACTING LIKE MAD PEOPLE
Ndiye tikamba kuti own goal imene iyi. A Banda mwaonekela baba.
I hv to support Tasila Lungu. She’s suspended and her presence is not even critical after all. It’s just a ceremonial event which is not even critical to getting the fly-over open to motorists.
councillor sikombe, should not attend, he is suspended. Tasila did well not to attend. she has alot of issues beside being suspended. Chimutengo Forest 70, 48 houses, and many more.