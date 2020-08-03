Tasila Lungu has declined to open Makeni fly over bridge with her father telling minister Charles Banda, I am suspended remember.

NKOLOMA ward 1 councilor Tasila Lungu has turned down an invitation by local government minister Charles Banda to officiate at the official opening of the MAKENI fly over bridge by republican president.

Hon Banda who is local government minister invited Tasila Lungu to officiate at the event as area councilor but Ms Lungu turned down the invitation stating that “she is a suspended official” and to serve the Embarrassment, Hon Banda has opted to invite a councilor Sikombe from MAKENI to sit in for Tasila Lungu.

The bridge which has been fully completed after over a year of construction will be official opened by republican President Edgar Lungu tomorrow 3rd August 2020.