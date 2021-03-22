NKOMBO BRINGS BUSINESS TO A STANDSTILL IN MAZABUKA CBD AS HE LAUNCHES HIS READOPTION BID

Business came to a standstill in the Central Business District as Gary Nkombo launched his Parliamentary bid for readoption on the UPND ticket on Sunday.

Scores of residents waved at his convoy while chanting UPND slogans as Nkombo drove through the Central Business District to Kabobola for a public rally.

Nkombo, who earlier filed in his application for adoption at the party office, also donated 47 bicycles to party officials in all the 9 wards of the for party mobilization.

He also addressed supporters that accompanied him to file his application and he pledged to remain royal to the party and the people of Mazabuka if he is not adopted by the party.

And UPND Mazabuka Constituency Chairperson, Nkeete has called on party Officials to rally behind Nkombo and support his bid for re-adoption as Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency.

He says Nkombo is the pillar of the party and a member of the parliament who has represented the people of Mazabuka well.

At the same event, Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo vowed to disturb the grassroot structures of the Patriotic Front (PF) in the district.

He said this while receiving members of the Patriotic Front, (PF) in Mazabuka Central ward that ditched the ruling party to join UPND.

The opposition party says 185 defected and were led by Memory Hamoonga who accused the PF of failing to address the hardships that people are facing.

She says they have decided to join UPND because it is the only party that can liberate the country from the current challenges.

And in receiving the defectors, Nkombo vowed to de-campaign PF and ensure that the UPND forms government this year.