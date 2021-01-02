NKOMBO CALLS FOR LUNGU, HH PUBLIC DEBATE

Mazabuka Central Area Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has called for a public debate between President Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema to determine who is fit to lead the country after August this year.

He says the most intelligent candidate should be chosen as the leader, which he says can only be assessed through a debate.

Speaking during a UPND rally in Bweengwa this week, Nkombo expressed confidence in the abilities of the UPND president, saying he has God given wisdom to make the nation prosper.

At the same event, Monze Central Area Member of Parliament Jack Mwimbu advised the people of Bweengwa not to be used as tools to divide the UPND.

Mwimbu said some of the most vocal people speaking out against the party’s presidential candidate have been drawn from his home village.

He reminds them of the trials and tribulations Hakainde Hichilema has gone through in a quest to create a better country for them.

At the same event, Bweengwa Area Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta appealed to the Lungu to put his foot down on political violence.

Kasauta said the President is the only individual who has the capacity to end the vice, which he emphasizes must be addressed before the 2021 election year.

Kasauta further appealled to former heads of state to use their influence in addressing the violence in the country.

During his recent visit to Monze, Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu called on the clergy to give guidance to political leaders on how to serve the people and not plunge the nation into chaos.

He says the clergy should promote unity amongst all political leaders, remarking that chaos is of no benefit as it destroys every individual that takes part in it.

The Republican President emphasized the need for Christian values in the political arena, saying the absence of morals leaves only room for greed.