NKOMBO TIGHTENS GRIP ON MAZABUKA CENTRAL WITH A LANDSLIDE VICTORY AT WARD PRIMARIES

Mazabuka Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has made a flying start to the ongoing United Party National Development, (UPND) primary elections.

The incumbent has polled a landslide victory on Monday at Ward level against his challenger, Kizzy Moonga, taking him a step closer to his fourth term bid.

Nkombo got 351 out of the total votes cast against Moonga’s 37 votes, but the challenger still has a chance to upset the tables at Constituency and district level in Tuesday’s vote.

And in addressing his supporters Nkombo called for unity in the party and pledged to work with Moonga in ensuring that the party forms government in August.

But Moonga is confident of winning at constituency and district Level.

The challenger says he not is satisfaction with the results.