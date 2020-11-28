By Agnes .

Two years after Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo filed a motion of impeachment of President Edgar Lungu, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini says he is studying the matter.

On March 22, 2018, Mr Nkombo filed the motion of impeachment of President Lungu with the Speaker of the National Assembly but has never been tabled.

The motion was expected to be seconded by then Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

On November 19, 2020, Mr Nkombo wrote to the Speaker urging him to restore the motion to impeach President Lungu.

In reply to the letter, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said the Speaker is studying the matter and will revert to Mr Nkombo in due course.

In the 2018 impeachment motion, some of the alleged constitutional breaches were that President Lungu violated the constitution when he failed to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly when the presidential petition was filed.

Other charges were that President Lungu procured public debt which is beyond the capacity of the nation to sustain contrary to provisions of Article 198 (c) of the Constitution.

They also alleged that President Lungu breached the constitution when he interfered with the operations of ZCCM-IH when he directed the company to discontinue proceedings that it had commenced for the recovery of debt from First Quantum Minerals to the detriment of the people of Zambia.

They further alleged that President Lungu engaged in acts of corruption by the unprecedented procurement of personal wealth and assets using the short period that he has held the office of President.

The other charges regarded the disposal of NRDC land, transferring of proceeds of the sale of Mukula logs to ZAFFICO and not Consolidated Fund as requested by law and the procurement of fire tenders and ambulances.