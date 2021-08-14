By Richard Banda cic Private Reporter.

CENTRAL ~Katuba (Chibombo)

NKULUKUSA MWABASHIKE IS THE NEW KATUBA MP AS UPND HUMILIATES PF VIA A CLEANSHEET VICTORY AT ALL LEVELS.

UPND has maintained it’s grip as it cleans the entire district off PF. Previously out 7 wards of Katuba one notorious ward which is considered a metropolitan area has made history by defeating the Patriotic Front.

Kelvin Chimangeni is now the new councilor for Chunga ward under UPND previously held by PF for a decade. Now 8 wards in Katuba constituency have all gone to UPND. At Parliamentary level A Mr NKULUKUSA MWABASHIKE is now the new member of parliament for Katuba constituency and Mr Newton Nyeleti for UPND has won as Chibombo Council Chairperson.

Sibanda Mudemba Chitambira has retained his seat as Katuba ward councilor so are all the returning ward councilors including the newly created Kamaila ward.

Going by numbers UPND has increased the presidential numbers from 23 thousands in 2016 to 24 thousands plus in 2021 while the PF have lost their presidential numbers from 16 thousands plus in 2016 to 11 thousand plus in 2021.

UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema has scored 24,119 while PF president Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has scored 11,903.

CIC PRESS TEAM