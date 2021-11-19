NKWAZI HOUSE “NOT FIT” FOR PRESIDENT HH TO RESIDE IN

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says President Hakainde Hichilema will only shift into the State House to occupy the Nkwazi House, which

is the presidential house once it is renovated.

Speaking during the Vice Presidents’ Question Time In Parliament today, Mrs. Nalumango justified the delay by the Head of State to move into State House saying the government does not have resources to refurbish Nkwazi house.

Mrs. Nalumango did not indicate how much money the government requires to modernize the house benefiting the wishes of President Hichilema.