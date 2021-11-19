NKWAZI HOUSE “NOT FIT” FOR PRESIDENT HH TO RESIDE IN
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says President Hakainde Hichilema will only shift into the State House to occupy the Nkwazi House, which
is the presidential house once it is renovated.
Speaking during the Vice Presidents’ Question Time In Parliament today, Mrs. Nalumango justified the delay by the Head of State to move into State House saying the government does not have resources to refurbish Nkwazi house.
Mrs. Nalumango did not indicate how much money the government requires to modernize the house benefiting the wishes of President Hichilema.
Ba Mayo ba Nalumango, you promised the people that the new dawn government is a government of servants. Really? Today the Chief Servant is saying he is too good to live at State House which has been the home of every serving president from the very beginning. My prayer is that Zambia will never pay a hefty price for these poor decisions your government is making. Nkwazi House is the gazetted resident for the serving president of Zambia.
Please tell the Zambian people, how much is needed for you to bring the house to the UPND acceptable standard so that the “humble Servant” can move in there. This is laughable and the highest order of force humility at display.
Not only renovation, it needs also spiritual cleansing to remove all jujus, dead trap evil spirits energized by out going regime. Oga we value our president.
Yes Romufa, Spiritual Cleansing is one big factor in this equation. HH is too precious to the Zambian people (God-given), so let us not mess up here just because some people want him to move in ASAP. Renovations have to happen, whether it takes a year or more. Afterall it is not as if he has no roof over his head. HH’s well being should be protected at all cost. Let us remain spiritually open and sensitive here!!!!
How long has that Nkwazi existed? Please be fair in your ranting. Even you, can you move a house occupied by people for even ten years without renovating it? Let’s be serious!