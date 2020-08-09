NO ACCIDENT AT NEW FLY OVER- POLICE

09TH AUGUST, 2020 – Contrary to what is circulating on social media that a motor vehicle flipped on a newly constructed Fly – over Bridge in Makeni, the accident being referred to happened on Kafue road (GNR) near ZNS – Garrisons, away from the bridge, on 08th August, 2020 at about 1930 hours. Involved in an accident was a motor vehicle Toyota Gravia registration ALR 965 which was being driven by Mulenga Mwape of Chilanga Parklands from north to south direction.

The accident happened when the driver of the motor vehicle lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed and in the process went to hit into a traffic sign post and the motor vehicle later over turned on the right side of the road subsequently hit into the flight liner motor vehicle registration number AEG 1154 which was being driven by Tapera Brian, a Zimbabwean national aged 36 year from south to northern direction .

The driver of the Toyota Gravia survived unhurt while five passengers sustained minor injuries.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER