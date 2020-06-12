NO ARREST FOR DMMU NATIONAL COORDINATOR CHANDA KABWE

BY Logic Lukwanda

Police Will Not Summon Or Arrest Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMUNational Coordinator Chanda Kabwe for wrongly accusing radio stations in southern province of deliberately misleading the public by airing messages that there is no coronavirus in zambia.

This follows a formal report to police by the Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance President Jaja Coulibaly for police to summon Mr Kabwe and substantiate his claims over the conduct of radio stations in southern province.

But Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo says unless criminal elements are determined in a case, Mr Kabwe cannot be summoned or arrested.

She told Phoenix News that police are still studying the matter to make a determination on whether Mr Kabwe can be arrested for his statement or not.

Last Friday, Mr. Kabwe accused radio stations in Southern Province of airing messages telling people that there is no Coronavirus in Zambia and that the patriotic front is using the disease as a way of stealing.

PHOENIX FM NEWS