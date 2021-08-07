NO BALLOTS WENT MISSING IN LUSAKA…WE HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY BALLOTS SO FAR – LCC
Lusaka City Council would like to distance itself from a video that is circulating on social media purporting that ballot boxes have gone missing from Civic Center.
District Electoral Officer Mr. Alex Mwansa says no ballot papers have been distributed in Lusaka. He further said according to the Electoral commission of Zambia timetable, the distribution of ballot papers in Lusaka will be done on 9th August 2021.
Mr. Mwansa added that all stake holders will be invited to witness the distribution process of the ballot papers.
He is calling on members of the public to desist from spreading falsehoods but rather seek clarity when they encounter information they deem suspicious.
Issued by:
Mwaka Nakweti
Public Relations Manager
