NO BODY WANTS TO KILL NEVERS – PF

NEVERS Mumba is nervous for nothing, no one wants to kill him, Patriotic Front (PF) deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has said.

Mr Mwanza told the Daily Nation yesterday, “Why would anyone want to kill him? What political relevance does Dr Mumba have.

“I have had a very long chat with Dr. Nevers Mumba. I have known him for years. When Dr. Mumba was elected president of MMD I was invited to present a paper to the MMD NEC on the future of the MMD.

I warned Dr. Mumba and his NEC about everything that is happening to him now and that which has happened to the MMD since losing power to PF in 2011. The truth is, no one wants to kill Dr. Nevers Mumba; why would anyone kill him, of what threat or relevance is Dr. Mumba to Zambia’s political landscape,” he said.