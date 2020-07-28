By Dr. chishimba kambwili

NO COUNTRY HAS EVER TAXED ITS WAY TO PROSPERITY, IT DOESN’T WORK

No country has ever taxed its way to prosperity, infact high and unreasonable taxation chokes the country’s economy to death.

The PF has borrowed too much money in recent years, here’s the dilemma they find themselves in ;



1: The debt level has reached $16 Billion which is far beyond what the country can afford to repay.

2: The debt is in United States Dollars, the kwacha has depreciated significantly in the last two years, this means Zambia’s debt has increased artificially just by virtue of a weak kwacha.



ZRA collects taxes in kwacha, the Ministry of Finance has to convert this kwacha to dollar every month in order to make debt repayments.

What happens is that as the kwacha weakens, they have to use more and more kwacha to pay down debt which results in ;

1: Less money for civil service salaries.



2: Less money for social services like health and education.

That’s why you see no medicines in schools, lecturers not getting paid or covid 19 samples being transported on buses.

The PF now thinks that the only way they can run government is through the imposition of more taxes.

But the downside effect of these taxes is that they make the country and citizens poorer.



You tax the citizen and send the money to China, it means there’s less money in circulation in Zambia.

More taxes means people have less to invest in business and that stunts the economy.

More taxes means the purchasing power of citizens is reduced, this affects the retail sector because people are not able to buy and it results in store closures and job losses.

It’s a vicious non ending cycle.

Genuine foreign Investors also avoid countries with high and unstable tax regimes, that’s why you see capital flight and investors leaving the country.



Today Zambians can’t even afford to import second hand cars because the import duty is too high and the exchange rate is way too high.

My advice to my colleagues in government is that no country has ever taxed its way to prosperity.

Focus on growing the economy and not on taxing citizens.

Grow the economy through good policy and stimuli, with an expanded a economy, the tax base also grows naturally, you can then collect a lot of taxes from a big base with low tax rates.

That’s how taxation is supposed to work.

Reduce the tax burden on citizens and focus on growing the economy!