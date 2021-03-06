ZAMBIAN lawyer based in Canada, Elias Munshya has reiterated his earlier position that the question of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility was put to rest in the case of Danny Pule and Others that was determined by the Constitutional Court.

He said Lusaka lawyers, John Sangwa and Kelvin Fube Bwalya may take out Court petition against President Lungu questioning his eligibility to stand.

But the Constitutional Court is not expected to rule differently from their earlier ruling.

This is the second video in which Munshya has emphatically stated that President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 General Elections as the 17 months he served is NOT Constitutionally considered as a presidential term.

Credit: Zambia Reports