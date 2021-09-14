PAY YOUR DUES, GOVT TELLS CIVIL SERVANTS

“No debt swap”!

GOVERNMENT has suspended the debt swap scheme for civil servants, two months after introducing the programme to cushion workers’ loan burdens.

It was introduced just before the August 12 general election and some commentators felt it was meant to sway voting in favour of the then ruling Patriotic Front.

President Hakainde Hichilema has immediately embarked on a mission to boost the failing economy and improve governance indices that had dropped.