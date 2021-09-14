PAY YOUR DUES, GOVT TELLS CIVIL SERVANTS
“No debt swap”!
GOVERNMENT has suspended the debt swap scheme for civil servants, two months after introducing the programme to cushion workers’ loan burdens.
It was introduced just before the August 12 general election and some commentators felt it was meant to sway voting in favour of the then ruling Patriotic Front.
President Hakainde Hichilema has immediately embarked on a mission to boost the failing economy and improve governance indices that had dropped.
It was a ploy to hoodwink civil servants by pf regime. A terrible mistake. It was a government of jokers.
To all highly indebted Civil Servants, invest in Financial Discipline and Financial Literacy!
Financial Insanity is living beyond your means trying to impress people who don’t even care you exist!
You admire your friend’s i-phone. You get kaloba to buy an Apple phone just to measure up?
Live a Normal life and stop pretending to be what you are not! Understanding the difference between NEEDS and WANTS is the beginning of Financial Literacy Wisdom!