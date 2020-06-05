The UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says fiscal discipline, policy consistency are keys in unlocking investor confidence.

According to Hichilema, business thrive where there is clear policy announcements that build confidence in the market.

Hichilema says if voted into office, his administration would work hard in that area.

“We will spur Foreign Direct Investment by enabling greater investor confidence through clear and conducive policies that are predictable and fundamentally appreciates investor objectives,” he says.

He adds that for the country to prosper economically, expansionary fiscal policy that aims to allocate resources towards productivity, investment and not mere consumption, should be the focal point.

Above all, according to the UPND leader, the most valuable resource aside from copper, gold, arable land and other endowments, is the people.

Speaking on how his administration would grow the economy, he says he would employ an economic diversification policy.

Adding that this would in turn catalyses the growth of the agricultural, manufacturing, tourism, energy, technology and financial services sectors.

“These along with strengthening institutions and a zero tolerance policy towards corruption will undoubtedly stimulate economic growth and enable the creation of millions of jobs,” says Hichilema.

HH makes these sentiments at the background of the struggling Zambian economy, amid low investor confidence and rampant corruption.

The country is swimming in a pool of debt, and recently the government made moves to contract a foreign firm to help manage the debt.

The move was roundly condemned, as unnecessary and waste of money.